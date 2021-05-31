VICTORIA -- A pair of suspicious fires that destroyed a home, a shed and camper van on Gabriola Island over the weekend are prompting concerns among residents that there is an arsonist in their midst.

Firefighters were initially called to a shed fire on a private property Saturday night. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to a home on the property.

Chief Will Sprogis of the Gabriola Volunteer Fire Department says the house and shed were both destroyed by the flames.

While firefighters were tackling the blaze, reports came in of a camper van on fire four properties away.

Firefighters attended the second scene and extinguished the blaze, however the camper van was also destroyed.

Van owner Jacqueline Windess says she woke up in the middle of the night when she heard a siren and then an “explosive bang.”

“The sky lit up and my [neighbour’s] house went up in flames!” Windess wrote on the Gabriola Island community bulletin board Facebook page. “Then a second loud explosive ba[n]g. This time in our front yard!”

There were no injuries reported in the fires, which Sprogis described as “certainly suspicious” due to their timing and lack of shared ignition source.

The RCMP has taken over the main investigation while the fire department is conducting a separate examination of the cause of the fires, according to the fire chief.

“No one was hurt physically, but we are all in shock,” Windess added.

The Gabriola Island RCMP have not yet responded to requests for comment on the fires.

Firefighters are expected to return to the properties Monday to help residents try to recover belongings from the scenes.

