VICTORIA -- Two construction workers have died after a workplace incident occurred on Gabriola Island Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to a construction site on Taylor Road at 10:49 a.m. after the boom on a concrete pump truck fell on two workers.

"Sadly, both men were pronounced deceased at the scene," RCMP said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple organizations are now conducting investigations, including the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC.

"The primary purpose of an investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar events can be prevented in the future," WorkSafe BC said in a statement to CTV News.

RCMP say they do not believe there is anything suspicious related to the incident.

"As we are early in our investigation to determine the facts, we are unable to provide any additional information," a spokesperson for the coroner said Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Gabriola Island RCMP at 250-247-8398.