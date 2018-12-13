

The Associated Press





Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing $1.1 billion in spending - and a partial whale-watching ban - to help support the recovery of Puget Sound's critically endangered orcas.

Inslee detailed the plans as part of his announcement Thursday of his priorities for the 2019-2021 state budget cycle.

He says the money will go toward protecting and restoring habitat for salmon, the orcas' favoured prey; boosting production from salmon hatcheries; storm-water cleanup; and easing noise pollution from vessel traffic.

Inslee also said he intends to ban whale-watching of the local endangered orcas - known as the southern residents - for three years.

He stressed that whale-watching will be allowed for other whales in Washington waters, including other orcas that pass through.

Inslee's proposal followed recommendations from an orca recovery task force he convened last spring.