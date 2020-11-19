NANAIMO -- Vancouver Island University’s (VIU) annual 'Giving Tuesday' campaign will direct its donations to students who are impacted financially and mentally by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Giving Tuesday is VIU’s largest fundraiser of the year and happens on Dec 1.

The fundraising campaign is in it’s seventh year and has raised over $1.2 million in the past five years alone.

One hundred per cent of the money raised goes towards helping students in areas of the university that donors are passionate about supporting.

However, as students struggle to make ends meet because of the pandemic, VIU is focussing this year’s donations on much needed financial support for students.

"In a typical year we give out 50 emergency bursaries. Since March, we have given out more than 1,300 bursaries to students," said David Forrester, manager of Annual Giving for VIU.

"The need is great."

To help, you can make a donation online by credit card at the AIM Platform website, the VIU Giving Tuesday homepage, or by calling David Forrester, VIU Advancement Manager, at 250-618-1319.