VICTORIA -- A Victoria runner is planning to complete five marathons over five consecutive days to raise money for seniors in B.C.’s long-term care system.

Tracy Marshall is hoping to raise $5,000 for seniors in care as a way of thanking staff at her mother’s care home, who she says did an amazing job caring for her in her final years.

Marhsall’s mother, Carol, lived at Beckley Farm Lodge in James Bay, which is owned and operated by the non-profit organization Broadmead Care.

The runner hopes that her efforts will him draw attention to the needs of elders in the community.

“I was looking for a way to honour the staff at Beckley Farm Lodge, and the memory of my mother,” said Marshall in a release Wednesday.

“I really want to show my gratitude and do something to help,” she said.

Marshall says that she has run several marathons, but none within the past five years.

“It will be a challenge for sure, but I think it is totally doable!”

Staff at Beckley Farm Lodge say that Marshall’s efforts will benefit all residents of the facility.

“There is a misconception that care homes are fully funded through the government,” said Lorraine Gee, manager of Beckley Farm Lodge.

“Funding covers the basics, but extras like specialty equipment and programs are only possible through fundraising. We are so grateful and honoured Tracy is doing this to support our residents,” said Gee.

Marshall’s first marathon began Thursday morning. Her next marathon is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday.

The marathons will continue each day until Monday, June 22.

To donate, or to find further information on Marshall’s marathons, visit Broadmead Care’s website here.

As of Thursday, the runner had already raised more than $2,100.