VICTORIA -- A Victoria woman who is running five marathons in just five days has completed her fundraising goal ahead of schedule.

By the end of Monday, Tracy Marshall will have run 211 kilometres – 42.2 km per day – over just five days.

Marshall’s mother, Carol, passed away at Buckley Farm Lodge in James Bay in March and wanted to show her appreciation and thanks for the care her mother received.

Over the past four days, people have been noticing the runner spending her days racing through Victoria and have shown their support for her.

“A lot of people know I am planning on doing five so I can’t stop now,” she said with a chuckle.

“I really appreciate everybody. Everybody out there has been honking and waving and cheering and that really helps motivate me to keep going.”

On Sunday, Marshall reached her goal of $5,000 that will be given to Buckley Farm Lodge. The runner hopes her efforts will also raise awareness about the importance of long-term care for B.C. seniors.

She began her last marathon on Monday at 7:30 a.m. and will finish in front of Beckley Farm Lodge at 1:30 p.m.

Donations to Marshall’s fundraising campaign can be made here.