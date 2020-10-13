VICTORIA -- A willow tree in the Quadra Village area came down Tuesday morning, damaging a hydro pole and power line amid severe wind warnings across Vancouver Island.

The fall occurred in the 900-block of Kings Road near the Vancouver Island School of Art.

The impact caused electricity and some utilities at the school to be affected. Residents in the neighbourhood have not been affected so far, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro crews are now on scene, and traffic has been closed near the intersection of Kings Road and Lark Street.

Workers say that the tree will need to be removed and a new power pole will need to be installed.

No other damage to property occurred from the fallen tree.

Environment Canada has issued severe wind warnings for all of Vancouver Island Tuesday. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 100 km/h today before easing in the early evening.