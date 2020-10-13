VICTORIA -- Severe weather warnings remained in effect for much of Vancouver Island Tuesday as high winds downed trees and power lines across the region.

Wind gusts were forecasted to reach 100 km/h across the island as a rapidly deepening low-pressure system swept through the B.C. south coast.

BC Hydro reported localized power outages throughout the day affecting more than 46,000 customers at one point Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., an estimated 31,000 North Island hydro customers were without power. On the South Island, BC Hydro said just over 15,000 were also without electricity.

By 4:30 p.m., approximately 33,000 island residents were still in the dark.

Winds were expected to ease into the evening as the low-pressure system moves into the B.C. Interior.

Environment Canada issued a warning that damage to buildings, including to roofs and windows, could occur.

PHOTO GALLERY: Vancouver Island Windstorm on Oct. 13, 2020

The weather service also advised residents to avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling debris until the storm passes.

Campers were also told to move into solid shelters to avoid injury.

The latest updates on the storm can be found on the Environment Canada website.

Severe weather incidents can be reported to the weather service at BCstorm@canada or on Twitter using the hashtag #BCStorm.