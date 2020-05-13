VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria is reopening some outdoor recreation facilities beginning Thursday, May 14.

The outdoor facilities include sports fields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bike parks and skate parks.

The city says that the reopening of these areas goes hand in hand with the B.C. government’s “restart plan,” which enters its next phase next week.

“A cautious re-opening of some outdoor recreation facilities is a positive step forward for physical and mental well-being,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in an announcement Wednesday.

“It’s important to stay active and healthy outdoors and we’re doing that in a safe, coordinated way across the region.”

The city adds that while the outdoor facilities will be open for community use, no lessons or league play will take place at this time.

People who use the fields and courts are asked to continue following provincial health guidelines, like physical distancing and regular hand washing.

Current fencing and signage at these outdoor facilities will be taken down and replaced with new signs that highlight provincial health guidelines over the next several days.

The city says that staff will continue to patrol public spaces to remind residents of the importance of the province’s health guidelines.

Meanwhile, other Victoria recreation facilities remain closed at this time. Closed facilities include playgrounds, basketball courts, outdoor gyms and the Crystal Pool facility.