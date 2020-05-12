VICTORIA -- The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) will reopen the Ogden Point Breakwater on Wednesday, May 20.

The breakwater was first closed on March 24 after the harbour authority found that people visiting the walkway were failing to follow physical distancing guidelines.

Now, the GVHA says that the breakwater will reopen, with signage in place outlining the province’s physical distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines include remaining at least two metres apart from other people, remaining in single file lines when passing others, no loitering and refraining from visiting if feeling at all unwell.

The GVHA also recommends wearing a mask when visiting the breakwater and ensuring that children and pets remain close when on the walkway.

The harbour authority adds that it may decide to close the breakwater again, should staff find that people are not abiding by provincial health guidelines.

“It is important that all users continue to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” said the GVHA in an announcement Tuesday.

The Ogden Point Breakwater will officially reopen at 10 a.m.