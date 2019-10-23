A popular downtown Victoria tattoo parlour has announced it is holding a fundraiser for the family of Jordie Lunn, a world famous Parksville mountain biker who died in a trail riding accident in Mexico.

Lunn, 36, was riding with friends in Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 9 when he suffered a fatal head injury. Following the crash, he was taken to a nearby hospital and accrued significant medical bills.

The medical bills and fees associated with transporting his remains back to Canada then fell to Lunn's family. While relatives say that he had insurance, the coverage was far less than the cost.

Following the crash, Lunn's family launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of the payments. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had exceeded its goal of $40,000 USD, with all excess donations going towards causes that Lunn was passionate about.

Government Street Tattoo will hold a "flash day" on Nov. 8. According to the business, 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards the crowdfunding campaign.

All tattoo designs from the business's walls will be available strictly as is, in either black and grey or colour, and get-what-you-get tattoos will be available at a discounted rate. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on a first come, first served basis and will conclude at the discretion of the artists.

All payments must be made with cash.

Government Street Tattoo is located at 1710 Government St.