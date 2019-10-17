

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- A fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of a popular Vancouver Island mountain biker killed last week in a trail-riding accident in Mexico.

Jordie Lunn, 36, of Parksville, was riding with friends in Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 9 when he suffered a fatal head injury.

"Jordie was transported to a local hospital and passed away in the arms of his childhood friend," according to friends and family members who created the online fundraiser.

"Although his time in hospital care was brief, the family is expecting medical bills totaling over $90,000," they wrote.

"This total does not include the required preparation of Jordie to return him back home or funeral costs. Jordie had insurance coverage, however it will not come close to the expected totals his family is going to have to cover."

According to his family, Lunn had personal injury insurance and life insurance, though large expenses were incurred because his fatal accident happened outside of Canada.

“He does have an insurance policy specific to riding,” brother Jarrett Lunn told CTV News from his home in Vancouver.

“But because it is such an extreme sport, the policies are not the same as your day-to-day nine-to-five worker. They help, but it’s not all-encompassing coverage.”

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $100,000, with $90,000 going towards medical bills and any excess funds going towards causes Lunn was passionate about.

"These will include, but may not be limited to: helping children with cycling and coaching opportunities, biking facilities to ride, helping to establish a baseline concussion testing for athletes worldwide, supporting brain health and injury research in mountain biking, funding research to better understand the health of athletes' brains post-concussion, and how we can help avoid further losses," according to the campaign.

By 3 p.m. Thursday, the campaign had raised nearly $13,000.

Lunn's riding earned him sponsorships from major brands like Rocky Mountain Bikes, SRAM, RockShox, Truvativ and RockStar Energy.

He is survived by his parents Bonnie and Brian Lunn, his brothers Craig and Jarrett Lunn, and his girlfriend Caitlin Larsen.

One week after his brother’s death, Jarrett says family is leaning on one another.

“It’s been a tough week, but family comes together at difficult times and we’re working through things one step at a time.”