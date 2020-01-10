VICTORIA -- Victoria city staff have submitted their recommended date for the city's looming council byelection.

In a Jan. 8 report to the city's committee of the whole, staff asked council to direct the chief election officer to ask the province for the voting day to be held on April 4.

The byelection was triggered by the Nov. 4 resignation of former councillor Laurel Collins, who stepped down from her seat after she was elected as an NDP MP for Victoria in October.

Staff are also asking council to add $170,000 from surplus revenues to the city's 2020 budget to cover the byelection.

Council is scheduled to vote on the byelection recommedations on Jan. 16.

Earlier this month, civic group Together Victoria nominated Stefanie Hardman as their preferred candidate to run for the open council seat.

On Friday, Victoria nurse Rachael Montgomery announced her own candidacy for council, listing her priorities as prosperity, planet, places and people.