VICTORIA -- Hundreds of members of a Victoria civic group have nominated Stefanie Hardman to run for city council in the upcoming Victoria byelection.

The membership of Together Victoria gathered Sunday at the First Metropolitan United Church to cast their ballots for their pick among eight contenders vying for the endorsement of the progressive group.

Hardman, a research manager with the Community Social Planning Council and director with the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness, has a master's degree in urban planning and policy, and a graduate diploma in environmental education, from York University.

Hardman's candidacy bio describes her as a "renter, cyclist, pedestrian, transit rider, car-share member," who is a "passionate supporter of local arts and culture."

Together Victoria was instrumental in electing two sitting councillors, Sarah Potts and Sharmarke Dubow.

The group also supported the successful 2018 candidacy of Laurel Collins, who resigned her council seat in November after being elected NDP MP for Victoria, triggering the byelection which is set for March.