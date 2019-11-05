VICTORIA -- The Victoria branch of the BC SPCA is asking for the public's help to pay the medical bills for a three-month-old puppy who was hit by a car near Campbell River.

The puppy named Maize has undergone surgery on four broken bones in her hips, legs and pelvis, plus some cuts and scrapes caused by road rash.

The BC SPCA says it expects Maize's medical bills to add up to $12,430.

“Maize is a sweet puppy who can recover from this terrible accident,” says Victoria SPCA manager Annie Prittie-Bell.

“We deeply appreciate support from the public to help provide the medical care Maize needs to get back on her paws.”

Maize, a boxer-mastiff cross, will still need about three months of recovery time post-surgery, including physiotherapy, spay and vaccinations, according to the SPCA.

"It was a terrible accident," Prittie-Bell told CTV News. "Her family did the best they could and tried to get here immediate help but couldn't afford the cost of care."

Anyone who'd like to donate to the Victoria SPCA can do so at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person at 3150 Napier Lane, Victoria.