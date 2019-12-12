VICTORIA -- A popular downtown Victoria hotel and nightlife destination closed without warning Thursday.

The Strathcona Hotel, home to the Sticky Wicket Pub, Distrikt nightclub, Big Bad John's, a liquor store and other businesses, is closed due to "unforeseen construction issues," according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

Phone calls to the company were not answered and a voicemail message said the businesses would be closed for an undisclosed length of time.

"We are terribly sorry for any inconvenience this has caused," said a Facebook post from the Sticky Wicket Pub and Restaurant.

Guests who were leaving the hotel Thursday told CTV News the hotel operator had found other accomodations for them to stay.

The Strathcona hotel complex has been undergoing renovations both inside and outside the building on Douglas Street.