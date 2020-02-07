VICTORIA -- The Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) has finally approved the Capital Regional District's first ride hailing application for Kabu Ride Inc.

The approval comes days after PTB approved Uber Canada and Lyft Canada in Vancouver.

In its application to the PTB, Kabu Ride said that it was seeking to solve transportation shortcomings across B.C., and that the company would help support minority groups like new immigrants, international students and tourists. Unlike larger ride hailing companies, Kabu told the PTB that it would target what they describe as underserved niche markets by advertising to these groups in their native languages.

In total, Kabu Ride Inc has been approved to operate in five different regions across B.C.:

Region 1 – Lower Mainland, Whistler

Region 2 – Capital Regional District (CRD)

Region 3 – Vancouver Island, excluding CRD

Region 4 – Okanagan - Kootenays - Cariboo

Region 5 – BC North Central and Other Regions of BC

Now that the company's application has been approved, Kabu Ride must secure all necessary vehicle insurance and work with local municipalities to ensure they are compliant with relevant bylaws.

While Kabu Ride Inc was approved to operate in the CRD, two other ride-hailing companies' applications for the island were recently denied by the PTB.

Inorbis Corporation and Tappcar Inc's applications were denied as of Friday. In total, the PTB has received 34 raid-hailing applications as of Feb. 7, with 11 of the applications being addressed.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Island's first ride hailing company, Whistle Ride, continues to operate in Tofino.