VICTORIA -- Victoria’s landmark Empress Hotel is set to reopen at the end of the month.

The hotel will open its doors for overnight stays and limited food services beginning Friday, June 26.

The Empress says that it will reopen with extensive new health measures to protect guests and staff.

The hotel will be employing the “Allsafe” health program, which was developed by the Accor Hotels organization. The “Allsafe” program focuses on cleaning hotel areas that guests are likely to interact with, like sanitizing each touchpoint from check-in to a guest’s room.

Meanwhile, guests and employees will have to undergo mandatory screening, which could include temperature checks upon arrival. Non-medical masks will also be provided to visitors and will be worn by employees.

The hotel adds that hands-on training has been provided for all employees and that staff will be monitored for compliance.

“Please know that the health and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is our number one priority,” said the Empress in an announcement on May 26.

The hotel will also offer room service and limited seated dining at the hotel’s veranda for lunch and dinner.

“We have certainly missed you and cannot wait to welcome you to Canada’s Castle on the Coast,” said the hotel.