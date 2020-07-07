VICTORIA -- Victoria is reopening Royal Athletic Park for free recreational use amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members can access the park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The field will be open on a drop-in basis for casual gatherings, like picnics, or for small group sports and games.

“Bring a picnic or have a friendly game of bocce with family and close friends,” reads an update from the City of Victoria.

“Come get active and enjoy this large grass field in the heart of the North Park neighbourhood.”

Meanwhile, outdoor summer camps hosted by the city have returned to Royal Athletic Park.

The day camps are available to youth aged 5 to 14-years-old and take place before the community drop-in hours begin.

Further details on the summer camps can be found here.

All users of Royal Athletic Park are asked to continue following provincial health guidelines, like physical distancing, regular hand washing, and refraining from visiting if feeling at all unwell.