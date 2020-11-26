VICTORIA -- A major street in Beacon Hill Park will reopen to vehicle traffic, the City of Victoria announced Thursday.

The Beacon Hill Loop, off Circle Drive, will reopen to cars on Nov. 28 in an effort to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and seniors.

The loop offers access to the summit of the park, according to the city, and has reopened after a period of feedback from the community and accessibility groups.

"We heard loud and clear that seniors and people with disabilities take great joy from being able to visit the summit of the park," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a release Thursday.

"By reopening the road, we are able to improve accessibility and enjoyment of the park for all, while continuing to provide opportunities for physical distancing and staying active," she said.

Many roads in Beacon Hill Park were closed to vehicle traffic this spring to allow for more physical distancing among pedestrians, according to the city.

Some roads still remain closed in the park, including Arbutus Way, Chestnut Way and Bridge Way. Those streets are only open to emergency vehicles.

Parking lots at the park remain open and unchanged, including the ones at Circle Drive, Nursery Road and Heywood Road. Any new accessible parking that was introduced during the pandemic also remains open.