VICTORIA -- Dozens of police and bylaw officers moved into Beacon Hill Park Friday morning to remove unsanctioned showers and a community tent that had been used by the park’s homeless population.

The showers were constructed and delivered to the park earlier this month by a community group called Showers for the Unhoused.

Homeless advocates in the park Friday said they were disappointed by the removal of the showers and community tent. They said they had been in talks with city officials about potentially moving the structures to a more suitable location.

Victoria and Saanich police officers attended the scene to keep the peace while bylaw officers removed the structures and hauled them away in a truck.

Victoria spokesperson Bill Eisenhauer said the city was not removing people sheltering in the park at this time.

The homeless population in Beacon Hill and several other Victoria-area parks has exploded since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many indoor shelters were forced to close or limit their occupancy numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.