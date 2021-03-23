VICTORIA -- Thirty years after the disappearance of four-year-old Michael Dunahee in Victoria, police are preparing to release an age-enhanced forensic sketch of what investigators believe the now 34-year-old might look like.

Michael was last seen on March 24, 1991, on the Blanshard Elementary School playground.

An extensive search for the missing boy was launched, involving hundreds of volunteers and multiple police agencies.

Over the past three decades, Michael's disappearance remains one of the highest-profile missing children investigations in Canada.

On Wednesday, the 30th anniversary of his disappearance, Victoria police and the Dunahee family will reveal an age-enhanced sketch of Michael.

The sketch was prepared by an RCMP artist and is based on extensive work with investigators and the Dunahee family, according to Victoria police.

“The sketch brings together family history, forensic science and artistic skill, and shows what Michael may look like today at age thirty-four,” Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.

The sketch will be released Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak and members of the Dunahee family will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to answer questions about the case.