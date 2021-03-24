VICTORIA -- Police have released a new forensic sketch of Michael Dunahee, who went missing in Victoria at the age of four in 1991.

On Wednesday, exactly 30 years after his disappearance, Victoria police revealed a new age-enhanced sketch of Michael, portraying how he may look now at the age of 34.

In addition to the sketch, Victoria police have created a new webpage where people can submit tips on his disappearance.

Michael's disappearance is one of the highest-profile missing persons cases in Canada.

He was last seen on March 24, 1991, near the Blanshard School playground around 12:30 p.m. He was close to his family and many others who were in the park watching a touch football game at the time.

Hundreds of volunteers and police officers searched for Michael shortly after he went missing, but he was never found.

Since then, Michael's parents have held an annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive run to keep attention on the search and to raise money for Child Find BC, a non-profit organization that focuses on safety and other programs for children.

"We have always kept our hope alive," said Michael's mother, Crystal Dunahee, in a statement Wednesday.

"It is our hope that this new sketch, which shows what Michael may look like today, as a grown man, will help bring us the answers we need."

Police say they are still committed to the case and ask anyone with information to submit their tips to the new webpage, or contact VicPD's dedicated Michael Dunahee tip line at 250-995-7444.

"It is absolutely heart-breaking to know this family has been searching for their child for three decades," said Lianna McDonald, executive director at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection

"Michael did not just vanish. Someone somewhere knows what happened to him," she said. "It’s been 30 years – it’s time to come forward and share that information and help this hurting family."