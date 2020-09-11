VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria say one man has been arrested after a vehicle stop Thursday night turned up a loaded shotgun, bear spray, knives and drugs in the Burnside-Gorge area.

Police pulled the vehicle over in the 100-block of Burnside Road around 10:30 p.m. after an alleged traffic offence.

Police say one of three people in the vehicle was in breach of curfew conditions imposed after a prior offence.

Police arrested the man and say a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 12-gauge shotgun tucked inside a badminton racket case, as well as ammunition, bear spray, knives and drugs.

Victoria police did not say what kind of drugs were allegedly discovered.

The man was taken to police cells and investigators are recommending charges, including possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition, careless use of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.