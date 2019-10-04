

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for a missing man they say may be on his way to Salt Spring Island.

Jericho Labonte was last seen Monday in the Oaklands neighbourhood.

Police say the circumstances of his disappearance are "high-risk" and his family is deeply concerned.

Labonte "is suffering from a health concern and needs to be located safely and quickly," VicPD said in a news release Friday.

He is described as a 31-year-old white man, standing 6' 1" with a slim build. Labonte has dark brown curly hair and a full beard, however he may have trimmed his hair and beard short, police said.

Anyone who sees Labonte is asked to call 911 immediately.