VICTORIA -- Police are recommending charges against a Victoria man after officers were called to investigate a reported shooting Wednesday.

VicPD officers responded to the Travelodge hotel in the 100-block of Gorge Road East after 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after report that someone fired a handgun at another person.

The hotel is being used to house homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say the incident was captured on video. They identified the person of interest and evacuated nearby suites in the building.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team attended the scene and Gorge Road was closed.

Three people were removed from the suite, leaving the suspect alone inside.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to police cells.

A search of the suite turned up a compressed-air gun.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and discharge of an air gun with intent.

Police say the alleged victim was not hurt in the incident.