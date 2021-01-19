VICTORIA -- A man has been arrested after a Victoria Harbour Ferry was stolen, prompting an early morning marine pursuit.

Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. Tuesday after officers were called to the 400-block of Swift Street for reports of a stolen Harbour Ferry water taxi.

VicPD officers boarded another vessel, piloted by a Harbour Ferry maintenance supervisor, and pursued the stolen water taxi.

Police say the stolen vessel was travelling up the Gorge Waterway, then abruptly changed directions towards the Inner Harbour in what appeared to be an attempt to flee.

A Canadian Coast Guard Vessel, the Cape St. James, joined the chase and helped to resolve the incident with VicPD officers aboard.

Eventually, the ferry with police aboard caught up with the stolen water taxi, and officers convinced the suspect to surrender.

The stolen vessel was towed to a dock in the 900-block of Wharf Street and the man was arrested without further incident.

The man is now facing recommended charges of theft over $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.