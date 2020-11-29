Advertisement
Victoria police issued COVID-19 fines at 2 different house parties Saturday night
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 7:36PM PST
Police say the child “came in contact” with a small sewing needle or small nail. Mar. 12, 2017 (CTV Vancouver Island)
VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they shut down two separate house parties on Saturday night, issuing tickets of $2,300 and $230 for violating B.C.'s COVID-19 rules.
Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak tweeted about the incidents Sunday evening, saying party-goers had lied to police about the number of guests and attempted to hide people in bedrooms and closets.
"Best tip, don't host a party in the first place," the chief concluded.
Public health orders put in place earlier this month prohibit social gatherings with people from outside of a "core household." The rules are scheduled to be in place until Dec. 7