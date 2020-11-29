VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they shut down two separate house parties on Saturday night, issuing tickets of $2,300 and $230 for violating B.C.'s COVID-19 rules.

Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak tweeted about the incidents Sunday evening, saying party-goers had lied to police about the number of guests and attempted to hide people in bedrooms and closets.

"Best tip, don't host a party in the first place," the chief concluded.

2 separate COVID tickets issued ($2300 & $230) by @vicpdcanada on Sat night in 2 separate house party calls. Lying to the police about # of guests, who they are, giving excuses and hiding people in bedrooms & closets doesn't help. Best tip, don't host a party in the first place. pic.twitter.com/mzk8vaTjeM — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) November 30, 2020

Public health orders put in place earlier this month prohibit social gatherings with people from outside of a "core household." The rules are scheduled to be in place until Dec. 7