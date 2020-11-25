VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria say they handed out two tickets for failing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols after a group left a restaurant without paying Monday.

Police say they were called to a restaurant in the 500-block of Yates Street just after 7:30 p.m. for reports that a group had left without paying.

After locating some of the group, police escorted them back to the restaurant to pay.

Staff then told police that one of the men in the group had been abusive towards staff and refused to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the restaurant and say one man was clearly violating the COVID-19 restrictions and threatening staff.

Officers began a search for that man and found him at a nearby restaurant. He was issued two violation tickets for $230 each under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.