VICTORIA -- British Columbia added a record-breaking 941 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while 10 more people died of the disease.

Active cases of the virus also reached a new high of 7,732 in the province, surpassing Monday’s record for active cases by nearly 400 cases.

There are currently 284 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 61 in intensive care.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 358.

Health officials issued the daily update in a written statement late Tuesday afternoon.

The majority of the new cases were found in the province’s Lower Mainland, where 678 new cases were identified in the Fraser Health region while 174 were discovered in the Vancouver Costal Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, 11 new cases were found in the Island Health region, 49 cases were found in the Interior Health region and 29 were found in the Northern Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced two new outbreaks in health-care facilities Tuesday, at Little Mountain Place in Vancouver and the Valleyhaven care home in Chilliwack.

There were no new community outbreaks reported.

“We need to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province and that needs to happen now,” Dix and Henry said. “That is why we have paused all gatherings, events and indoor group fitness activities. That is also why everyone, young and old, needs to pause their social interactions and increase their layers of protection and stay within their local communities as much as possible.”

B.C. has recorded 28,348 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 10,283 people are now under active public health monitoring due to exposure to known cases of the virus.

Approximately 19,605 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. have recovered.