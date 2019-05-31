

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police have arrested two people following a month-long investigation into drug trafficking and organized crime.

The man and woman were arrested May 15 after a search warrant was executed in the 200-block of Battleford Avenue in Saanich.

VicPD's crime reduction unit and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were investigating the pair believed to have ties to organized crime in the Lower Mainland.

Police say the man and woman are believed to have been operating a drug line set up by a Lower Mainland gang known as the Brothers Keepers.

During the search, police say they found fentanyl, cocaine and nearly $15,000 in cash.

Officers also seized two vehicles, one of which is being recommended for civil forfeiture.

The suspects were both released and investigators are recommending drug trafficking charges.

This is the second time in as many months that VicPD officers have targeted the group.

On April 5, officers arrested a woman believed to be connected to the gang.