Victoria police say they have broken up an island drug-trafficking operation with ties to organized crime in the Lower Mainland.

A vehicle and more than $30,000 worth of drugs were seized from a woman following a month-long investigation that began in March.

On April 5, VicPD officers arrested the woman in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road in Langford.

With assistance from the West Shore RCMP, officers executed a search warrant and discovered 1,000 packages of drugs, police said Monday.

The narcotics are believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $30,0000.

"Investigators believe that the drugs are linked to organized crime in the Lower Mainland," said VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court. She faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and driving while prohibited.