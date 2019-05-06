Victoria police say $30K drug bust linked to organized crime
Victoria police say these drugs and cash were seized from the suspect. (VicPD)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 12:18PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, May 6, 2019 12:21PM PDT
Victoria police say they have broken up an island drug-trafficking operation with ties to organized crime in the Lower Mainland.
A vehicle and more than $30,000 worth of drugs were seized from a woman following a month-long investigation that began in March.
On April 5, VicPD officers arrested the woman in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road in Langford.
With assistance from the West Shore RCMP, officers executed a search warrant and discovered 1,000 packages of drugs, police said Monday.
The narcotics are believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $30,0000.
"Investigators believe that the drugs are linked to organized crime in the Lower Mainland," said VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford.
The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court. She faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and driving while prohibited.