VICTORIA -- Two men were arrested this weekend after police were called to investigate an alleged coronavirus Airbnb scam in Victoria.

Victoria police say they were called Saturday to a multi-unit residential building in the 600-block of Herald Street. A unit owner became suspicious of their Airbnb guest's claim to have contracted COVID-19 after the guest refused to vacate the unit.

Police say the owner allowed the guest to stay for free but then learned the man had been seen leaving the building.

Officers attended the unit and spoke with the man, learning that he did not, in fact, have COVID-19. Police discovered a second man in the suite who they say was wanted on warrants, as well as several thousand dollars' worth of allegedly stolen property.

Police say both men denied knowledge of the property, which was seized by police.

Both men were arrested and the one who was wanted on warrants was taken to the Saanich Police Department.

The police investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to reunite the stolen property with its rightful owners.

Anyone with information about this case or another COVID-19 scam is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2220-8477.