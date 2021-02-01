VICTORIA -- Three people were arrested – and drugs, weapons and cash were seized – after police say suspects barricaded themselves inside temporary housing facility in Victoria.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at a shelter in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. Police say they were at the building around 3 p.m. to execute a search warrant on a suite inside. When officers arrived at the suite, three occupants of the room refused to open the door and barricaded themselves inside.

Crisis negotiators and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) attempted to de-escalate the situation.

After several hours of negotiations, police say that GVERT officers used “a loud distraction device” and moved in and arrested the three individuals inside the suite.

Police say that two men and one woman were taken into custody without further incident.

Inside of the suite, investigators say they found illicit substances including cocaine, methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. Officers also discovered several weapons, including brass knuckles, firearms ammunition, and roughly $5,000 in cash.

Police are now recommending multiple charges against the trio, including drug trafficking and weapons possession.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.