VICTORIA -- A small but resolute group of campers say they will not allow police and bylaw officers to dismantle a community structure in the heart of Beacon Hill Park.

The Community Cares Tent, which gives residents of a longstanding tent city a place to congregate and get warm, is located just across the road from the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm.

The campers tell CTV News they were alerted by police and bylaw officers that the structure would be removed Thursday because it doesn’t fall within the city’s overnight camping rules.

A group of campers had lashed lashed themselves to the canvas tent with chains and locks.

Police said they would arrive at the park to bring down the large communal tent at noon but at that time no authorities had arrived.

According to Victoria’s modified overnight camping bylaw, the community tent is too large.

