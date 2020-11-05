Advertisement
Man arrested for starting tent fire at Beacon Hill Park
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:16AM PST
A tent is pictured at Beacon Hill Park: July 10, 2020 (CTV News)
VANCOUVER -- A man who had been banned from being in city parks in Victoria has been arrested after allegedly setting a fire in a tent in Beacon Hill Park.
Victoria police say they responded to reports of a fire in a tent on Tuesday morning, later finding and arresting a suspect.
Police say the suspect had been banned from city parks after allegedly threatening a woman in Beacon Hill Park in July.
No one was injured in the blaze.