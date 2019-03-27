

The number of prospective cannabis shops in Victoria has risen to six, with a preliminary zoning amendment issued for a location in Fairfield.

The as yet unnamed retailer won the amendment to allow for storefront pot sales at 1516-1564 Fairfield Road, inside the Fairfield Village centre.

While that application is still in the early stages of the municipal and provincial approval process, four others are further along.

Two Clarity Cannabis locations at 851 Johnson St. and 603 Gorge Rd. East have earned recommendations from the city to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, asking the provincial body to approve their licences to operate.

The city gave the same recommendations for the Cloud Nine Collective to operate at 778 Fort St. and the Original Farm to open a store at 1402 Douglas St.

However, a second Original Farm location at 3055A Scott St. will be sent back for public input.

On March 14, Victoria council’s committee of the whole voted to seek more public input on the Scott Street location at an upcoming council meeting.

The Original Farm has started a petition on its website seeking support for the Hillside location before the public hearing.