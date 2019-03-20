B.C. approves first legal pot shop in Victoria
The Original Farm’s provincial approval comes five months after cannabis was legalized in Canada. (File photo)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:37PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 6:16PM PDT
Recreational cannabis sales are one step closer to reaching Victoria’s storefronts as one prospective retailer says it has now earned provincial approval to operate.
The Original Farm retailer says the province has approved its application to open two stores at 1402 Douglas St. and 3055A Scott St.
But before the stores can open their doors, the city will have to approve business licences and any development permits that may be required.
The Original Farm stores were among five outlets recommended to the province by city staff and council last week.
The other stores include Clarity Cannabis, with prospective locations at 851 Johnson St. and 603 Gorge Rd. East, and Cloud Nine Collective at 778 Fort St.
The Original Farm’s provincial approval comes five months after cannabis was legalized in Canada.
There is no indication yet when the Original Farm stores would open if ultimately licensed by the city.