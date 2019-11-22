VICTORIA – Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh will join B.C. Premier John Horgan in Victoria this weekend for the B.C. NDP's bi-annual convention.

Hundreds of party supporters are expected to turn out for the rally at the Victoria Convention Centre on Saturday.

Horgan will address the conference at 10 a.m. and is expected to recap his government's successes after two years in office.

Singh is scheduled to deliver his keynote address to the convention at 2:30 p.m.

Both leaders will hold press conferences following the speeches.