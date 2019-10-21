Only one year into her first term as a Victoria city councillor, Laurel Collins is headed for Ottawa.

Capturing Victoria’s federal riding, the NDP MP-elect leaves a hole in the council chambers which will need to be filled.

"It will be good to have someone who has an understanding of cities representing Victoria in Ottawa," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

"Whether it’s prosperity creation or fighting climate change, cities are poised to lead in the 21st century. Having a city councillor MP is an asset."

So, how does it work?

According to the City of Victoria, Collins — who is on council-approved leave until Oct. 25 — must inform the city of her intentions. If she wishes to vacate her posting as a councillor, a byelection will be triggered immediately.

First, the city will appoint a chief elections officer to oversee the byelection. Next, the city must inform the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing of the empty council seat.

Once the municipality appoints the official elections officer, the byelection must take place within 80 days.

The exact date of the byelection will be announced by the city once the process has been launched.