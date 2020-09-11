VICTORIA -- The BC SPCA is looking for donations to help support a three-month-old kitten that required extensive emergency surgery after it fell from a fourth-story balcony.

The kitten, named Jersey, was surrendered to the Victoria SPCA after the fall. The animal society says his family was unable to afford the medical costs of his surgeries, which included amputating one of his legs that was injured in the fall.

Overall, the SPCA says the cost of his surgeries was approximately $2,000.

“I call him a little miracle kitty because allegedly it was about a four-storey fall that he survived,” said Wendy Shaw, Jersey’s current foster parent.

“The veterinarian thought it was better to amputate rather than fix, so I call him my little tripod.”

The SPCA says that Jersey is recovering well in foster care and is relearning how to walk.

Once his bandages are sutures are removed and healed, he will be neutered and prepared for adoption.

Shaw says that the kitten is a “lovely, lovely little soul” and that he loves to purr and be cuddled.

Across the Georgia Strait, the Vancouver SPCA is also caring for a cat that fell from a window of a five-storey apartment.

The cat, Toast, required a femoral head and neck excision, an operation that cost more than $3,000.

Despite the traumatic injury and procedure, staff at the Vancouver SPCA say that Toast still tries to “walk and cuddle up with a human.”

Once Toast is fully recovered, he will also be going up for adoption.

Donations to help with the two cats’ recoveries can be made to the BC SPCA here.