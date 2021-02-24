Advertisement
Victoria bylaw vehicle damaged with sledgehammer in Beacon Hill Park
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 7:54AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, February 24, 2021 10:14AM PST
VICTORIA -- Victoria police have arrested one man after a city bylaw vehicle was damaged with a sledgehammer.
Police were called to Beacon Hill Park after bylaw officers reported that a man had smashed their truck window with a sledgehammer.
They say the man was found and arrested after he fled into the park on a bicycle.
Police say the man was later released with a court date.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
A spokesperson for the city says the bylaw officers are being supported by management and the health and safety team.