VICTORIA -- Municipal staff are busy clearing a slew of graffiti from the walls and windows of the Victoria bylaw offices Wednesday.

The graffiti was found Wednesday morning on the municipal offices, as well as on other downtown buildings.

Messages spray-painted on the bylaw offices include, "Stop lying," "Support Beacon Hill," and "Violator of human rights."

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says it's disappointing that bylaw officers were targeted as they are just trying to do their jobs.

"They need to enforce the bylaws because that’s their job and it’s really unfortunate to see this targeted graffiti against the bylaw officers," Helps told CTV News.

Victoria police say they are investigating the incident and are asking for witnesses or anyone with surveillance video of the area to come forward.

"Clearly it is unacceptable to take to vandalism to try to express your views,” said VicPD Chief Del Manak Wednesday.

Investigators also encourage any victims to come forward if their property was vandalized and they have not yet spoken to police.

"Numerous buildings, including businesses, public and City of Victoria property appear to have been targeted in the vandalism spree," said VicPD in a release Wednesday. "Many of the messages make reference to Beacon Hill Park."

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact VicPD's reporting desk at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.