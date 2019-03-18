

CTV Vancouver Island





As spring temperatures soar around British Columbia, a sweeping avalanche warning has been issued for British Columbia.

Avalanche Canada issued a special public warning for recreational backcountry users that applies to all forecast regions in western Canada.

It's issuing the warning throughout B.C. And Alberta because of a "dramatic temperature increase" combined with the fact that more people will be out in the backcountry due to spring break.

“This is the first big warming to hit our snowpack, which is still fairly complex and winter-like,” said avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson. "Any time the snowpack is hit with a big change, it tends to de-stabilize. The temperatures are forecast to increase substantially this week, with no nighttime cooling.”

It will have the effect of weakening the snowpack and increasing the potential for naturally caused avalanches, he said. It will also make it easier for a person's weight to trigger a human-caused avalanche.

On Vancouver Island, experts are warning hikers to stay away from treeline and alpine areas as avalanche danger is rated as "high." Below the treeline is rated as "moderate."

The Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin says it's cautioning people to select "simple terrain" for hiking, which means lower angled slopes that reduce exposure to avalanche terrain.

"Dense forests would be a great spot to recreate for now except keep an eye up for tree bombs as treeline vegetation will continue to shed snow from their limbs over the next few days," the centre said.

It said the risk of avalanche would become more likely with wind, rain and continued warming forecast for later this week.

Environment Canada says temperature records were broken in Victoria over the weekend, with a weather station at Victoria Harbour recording its warmest-ever days for March 16 and 17 at 14.5 degrees and 15.8 degrees, respectively.