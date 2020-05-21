VICTORIA -- Another beloved Victoria tradition has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 33rd annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In, which was slated for July 18, has been cancelled in order to comply with provincial health guidelines.

The event usually draws more than 100 artists and thousands of spectators to downtown Victoria to take in new art, vendor tents and live musical performances.

The decision to cancel the event was difficult to make, according to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (AGGV) director Jon Tupper.

“The Paint-In is the key engagement event that the AGGV organizes each year,” said Tupper in an announcement Thursday.

“As much as we depend on the donations and revenue we receive to support our operations, we also know how much this beloved event means to our community.”

While the annual paint-in may have been cancelled, the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria recently announced its reopening amid the pandemic.

The art gallery reopened on May 19, as B.C. began the second phase of its restart plan.

To celebrate the gallery’s reopening, the AGGV is offering free admission to all visitors until July 5.

The gallery says that physical distancing and other health measures will be in place for visitors. The AGGV encourages people to visit their website for information before visiting.

“Despite the restrictions put on us due to COVID-19, we are still committed to supporting the creative community and are looking at alternative options to share local artists’ work with the public,” said Tupper.

“Stay tuned over the next few months as we finalize details for our plans.”