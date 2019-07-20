

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Moss Street was closed to traffic on Saturday for the 32nd year of Victoria's annual Paint-In.

The TD Art Gallery Paint-In features more than 190 artists -- from oil painters to musicians -- and draws more than 30,000 people each year.

Art and vendor tents lined the street from Fort Street to Dallas Road, showcasing the region’s best and brightest artists in the largest event of its kind on the island.

The event had something for everyone, with hands-on crafts, food vendors, doggy drink stations and a beer garden.

On-stage and street performances took place throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with local acts like indie-folk artist Steph MacPherson, dream pop performer Corduroy and an adorable group of fiddling kids called the “Sizzlers Fiddle Group.”

Admission to the event and art gallery were free for the day, but any donations will go towards the event costs, as well as The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria and its educational programs.