

Alanna Kelly, CTV News Vancouver Island





Relatives of a man who was found dead in a Saanich driveway on Saturday say his death wasn’t the first tragic death in the family.

Andrew Michael Sidor, 30, was found dead in a pool of his own blood at about 9 a.m. on Saturday when neighbours were walking their dog along Crease Avenue in Saanich.

Police said Sidor was homeless and that his death is suspicious, but would not confirm the cause of death or if it was a homicide.

Brian Sidor spoke with CTV News and said the news of his death is very sad.

“It is pretty tragic,” said Brian, who is a cousin of Andrew's mother. “Andrew was a forgotten person that no one knew about, no one kept in touch with. He probably did live on the streets and he probably died a lonely death.”

Andrew’s mother Iris Sidor was murdered in 2001 by her husband Thomas Peter Oster in their Nanaimo home.

“The family hired a private detective to look for Andrew and they were unable to locate him until the news [of his death] broke,” said Brian.

Residents watched police officers scour through their neighbours' garbage on Monday night after asking for the public's help locating Andrew's belongings.

Less than 24 hours later, police say they found his backpack, shoes and socks near the crime scene.

“Investigators continue to work diligently on this file and reconstruction of Mr. Sidor’s movements over the two days prior to his death,” said Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how Sidor died and whether foul play might have been involved.

“The investigation is in its early stages and remains open,” said a BC Coroner Service spokesperson.

Crease Avenue is now open to traffic, but residents will see officers camped outside the home where Andrew was found for at least another night.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call 250-380-6211.