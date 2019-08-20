

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





Saanich police have located a backpack and a pair of shoes belonging to Andrew Michael Sidor, who was found dead in a Saanich driveway under suspicious circumstances.

Police publicly identified the Victoria man's body on Monday and issued a plea for help in finding Sidor's shoes and a backpack he was seen using with before his death.

"Sidor’s missing backpack, shoes and socks have been recovered in the area," Saanich police said Tuesday.

"Investigators continue to work diligently on this file and are reconstructing Mr. Sidor’s movements over the two days prior to his death."

Anyone who was in the area of the intersection between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m on Saturday morning is asked to speak with police.