

CTV Vancouver Island





A union representative has confirmed the identity of a tree faller killed in a logging accident on northern Vancouver Island in late April.

Dylan Montjoy, 46, was killed while working at a Lemare Lake Logging operation near Nahwitti River and the Village of Holberg on Sunday, according to United Steelworkers Local 1-1937.

Montjoy, a Quesnel resident, leaves behind a wife and six children.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Dylan's wife Carmen, their children, as well as his extended family, friends and co-workers," the union said in a statement.

Counsellors have been made to Montjoy's family and others impacted by his sudden death.

Details of the death aren't being released, but the union says RCMP has completed a review and WorkSafe BC is investigating.

The union is expected to attend the accident site on Thursday to begin its own investigation.