Victim in fatal North Island logging accident identified as father of six
File photo.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 3:49PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 6:06PM PDT
A union representative has confirmed the identity of a tree faller killed in a logging accident on northern Vancouver Island in late April.
Dylan Montjoy, 46, was killed while working at a Lemare Lake Logging operation near Nahwitti River and the Village of Holberg on Sunday, according to United Steelworkers Local 1-1937.
Montjoy, a Quesnel resident, leaves behind a wife and six children.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to Dylan's wife Carmen, their children, as well as his extended family, friends and co-workers," the union said in a statement.
Counsellors have been made to Montjoy's family and others impacted by his sudden death.
Details of the death aren't being released, but the union says RCMP has completed a review and WorkSafe BC is investigating.
The union is expected to attend the accident site on Thursday to begin its own investigation.