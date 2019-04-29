

CTV Vancouver Island





The coroner is investigating after a man died at a Vancouver Island forestry operation Sunday.

The man in his 40s died at an operation near Holberg, on the North Island.

Both the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC investigators were on site Monday.

"We are sorry to hear of this tragic event and send condolences to his family and friends," a Ministry of Forests spokesperson said.

It's believed the man was doing work on behalf of Lemare Lake Logging.

There are no other details available about the man's death at this time.